Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Bellerin wants move but Barca end interest

Bellerin wants move but Barca lose interest

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident in new Martial deal

Hector Bellerin has decided he wants to leave Arsenal for a return to Barcelona, but the Catalan side are no longer interested in him, Mundo Deportivo claims.

Barca have pursued the right-back in recent transfer windows, but could not persuade the Gunners to let him go. Now as Arsenal continue to struggle under Arsene Wenger, the Spain international has decided he would like to make the switch to Camp Nou.

However, Barca are confident that Nelson Semedo is blossoming into the ideal option for the position and will keep their faith in him at the expense of a potential move for Bellerin.

Klopp fancies Carvajal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon .

The report claims the German boss wants to bring the Spain international to Anfield, suggesting the funds recouped from Coutinho's sale would be more than enough to land the 26-year-old.

Madrid, however, would be reluctant to let go of the defender, who is understood to have no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Conte could continue at Chelsea - on one condition...

Antonio Conte's could continue at Chelsea into the new season, The Sun reports, but only if the Italian stops complaining to the club's board about their transfer activity.

Conte's future at Stamford Bridge has been the subject of speculation all season after the former Italy boss questioned the board's commitment to bringing in quality players.

The British tabloid however claims that the London club's hierarchy are willing to wipe the slate clean should the 48-year-old put a lid on his complaints.

Man Utd 'too slow' to offer De Gea new deal

Manchester United have been 'too slow' in offering David De Gea a new and improved deal as reported interest from Real Madrid begins to rear its head once again, according to Yahoo Sport .

The Spain international is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, yet his wages have fallen significantly behind top earners such as Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba.

As such, it is claimed that sources close to the player feel like United should be doing more to express their commitment to the in-demand shot-stopper.

Malcolm high on Bayern's wishlist

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that Bordeaux winger Malcom is high up Bayern Munich's transfer wishlist.

The 20-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham, is set to leave Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Read the full story here on Goal.

Mahrez wants Roma move

Riyad Mahrez is determined to leave Leicester City and is looking to force a move to Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport .

The Algeria international went on strike to secure a transfer to Manchester City in January, but was forced to return to training with the Foxes when a deadline day deal fell through.

Roma looked to sign Mahrez last summer, but could not meet Leicester's asking price. They are hopeful that an agreement can be reached with Mahrez eager to leave the King Power Stadium.

Barca fearful of Messi's release clause

Barcelona’s financial and strategy director Pancho Schroder believes that Lionel Messi's €700m release clause may not be high enough to ward off other clubs.

Messi's current Barca contract runs until 2021, and includes a stipulation that allows him to leave for €700m. Despite the fact that it would be over three times more than the current transfer record, Schroder thinks that a rival team may be willing to make an offer.

Read the full story on Goal.

Inter back in for Rabiot

Inter will make another attempt to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato .

The club's technical co-ordinator Walter Sabatini is a big fan of the 22-year-old, and will make a move for him if Inter can return to the Champions League.

Rabiot's contract at PSG expires in 2019, and Inter are hoping to use this as a bargaining tool.

Man Utd confident in new Martial deal

Manchester United are confident that Anthony Martial will sign a new deal with the Old Trafford outfit, according to ESPN .

The France international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, and Juventus, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen to take advantage.

Jose Mourinho's side are ready to re-open talks with the 22-year-old, who has 15 months left on his current deal.

Barca scouting four Ajax prospects

With the core of the Barcelona team against, the Catalan club are looking toward Dutch club Ajax to find the next wave of young talent, reports Diario Gol .

The Spanish club have sent scouts to look at Justin Kluivert, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek and Frenkie de Jong.

All four players fit the Barcelona style, and all four are 20 or younger.

PSG contact Conte

PSG have already made contact with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, reports L'Équipe .

The French club are not waiting to find a replacement for Unai Emery, who is set to be sacked following the club's Champions League elimination.

Milan to move for Pepe Reina

AC Milan will alert Napoli of that they are starting negotiations with goalkeeper Pepe Reina on Thursday, reports Gianluca Di Marzio .

The former Liverpool goalkeeper's contract is expiring and Milan are ready to offer him a two-year deal.

Ramos tells Ronaldo of Courtois deal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has told Cristiano Ronaldo about a deal the club have in place to sign Thibaut Courtois, reports Diario Gol .

The defender has told team-mates that the Chelsea goalkeeper is keen on a move to Madrid, but that the deal will only take place if the club fail to sign David de Gea, who is still the top target.

Chelsea want Marco Asensio

Chelsea are keen on a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon .

Alvaro Morata would like to have his former Madrid team-mate with him, and has convinced the Premier League side that the 22-year-old would be a perfect fit for the Blues.

But Florentino Perez is not willing to part with his young star, and considers Asensio key to Madrid's future.

Spurs to move for Bale

With Gareth Bale's stock falling consistently, the only team willing to move for him is former club Tottenham, reports Don Balon .

Spurs want to bring Bale back to London, and with Madrid chasing Harry Kane are hoping that they can sell their star forward and make a tidy profit by bring back their former star for just €60million.

Napoli and Dortmund want Mignolet

Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the signing of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, reports DH .

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favor at Anfield, but the Serie A and Bundesliga sides both have a need to fill and the money to land the Belgian.

Revs shopping Nemeth

The New England Revolution have offered forward Krisztian Nemeth to multiple teams, according to MLSsoccer.com .

The club has reportedly offered the player they signed last season to several teams, but could have trouble offloading him unless the Revs are willing to eat a chunk of his $1 million salary.

Juventus show Martial interest

Manchester United are hopeful of warding off interest from Juventus in forward Anthony Martial, according to The Times .

The France international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, and the Serie A champions are keen to take advantage.

Martial's current contract runs out at the end of next season, and United are ready to open talks regarding a fresh deal in a bid to keep hold of the former Monaco man.

Pochettino lined up as new PSG boss

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bringing in Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as Unai Emery's replacement on the bench, reports RMC .

Emery's job is hanging by a thread after a second successive last-16 Champions League exit was confirmed on Tuesday with defeat to Real Madrid.

And while the Spaniard may be allowed to see out his contract and leave in June, PSG have already set their sights on Pochettino for the 2018-19 season.

Arsenal want Low to replace Wenger

Germany coach Joachim Low is Arsenal’s preferred candidate to replace Arsene Wenger, if a managerial change is made at the end of the season, according to ESPN .

Wenger’s future remains uncertain following Arsenal’s abject season and reports claim that some players have lost faith in the long-serving Frenchman.

Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim and Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers are options to take over from Wenger, but Low is the leading contender, if he decides to leave the Germany job after the World Cup this summer.

Can puts Liverpool contract talks on hold

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says all discussions regarding his future have been put on hold until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus when his Liverpool contract expires in June, having failed to agree a new deal at Anfield.

However, Can insists nothing has been settled and all talks have been put on hold with Liverpool chasing second place in the Premier League and into the last eight of the Champions League.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

Sessegnon picks next club

Ryan Sessegnon would prefer to join Liverpool, if he leaves Fulham for the Premier League in the summer, claims the Daily Express .

The 17-year-old, who can play down the left-hand side, has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

He could stay at Fulham next season, if they win promotion to the top flight, but should he leave Craven Cottage, then his aim is to sign for Liverpool.