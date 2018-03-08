Spurs suffer cruellest late heartbreak against Juve

Tottenham was denied the chance to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after a cruel passage of play in the dying stages against Juventus.

Two quick-fire second half goals saw Juve seal a come-from-behind win over Spurs as the Italian side took their place in the final eight alongside Manchester City.

Tottenham could have sent the tie into extra time after a dramatic conclusion to the second leg match at Wembley but their efforts came up agonisingly short.

Harry Kane thought he'd levelled it for Spurs in the 90th minute only to see his towering header bounce back off the post - having beat Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The ball came excruciatingly close to crossing the goal line for the home side with only a touch needed from one of Tottenham's players to put it in the back of the net.

But some desperate Juve defence saw the ball cleared as the most golden of chances went begging for Spurs and their Champions League dreams came to an end.

Son Heung-min's first-half effort put Tottenham in control after last month's 2-2 draw in the first leg in Turin.

Juventus showed no signs of recovering until Gonzalo Higuain and Dybala struck in three second-half minutes to take the tie away from the hosts.

Higuain poked in from close range to equalise in the 64th minute before fellow Argentine Dybala, who missed the first leg with an injury, curled past Hugo Lloris after bursting clear.

The win saw Juve take their place in the quarter-finals alongside Manchester City, who downed Basel 5-2 on aggregate despite losing 2-1 at home in their second leg.

Despite losing for just the fourth time all season, the runaway Premier League leaders still cruised through after their impressive 4-0 drubbing in Switzerland three weeks ago.

