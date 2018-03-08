Wolves move six clear of chasing pack

Frontrunners Wolverhampton Wanderers are back to their winning ways much to the disappointment of Cardiff City and Socceroo Mile Jedinak's Aston Villa.

Wolves restored their six-point advantage at the top of England's second-tier Championship with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Leeds United on Wednesday.

Romain Saiss and Willy Boly scored with first-half headers and Benik Afobe lobbed the keeper after the break to wrap up victory for Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had gone three league games without a win and saw their advantage at the summit whittled down from 13 points to three after second-placed Cardiff City beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 on Tuesday.

Victory at Elland Road, however, means that with 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and Mile Jedinak's third-placed Aston Villa, with the top two sides winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.