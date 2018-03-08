Manchester City's incredible unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium came to an end in shock fashion as Pep Guardiola's men were downed by Basel on Wednesday.

Man City end 36-game unbeaten home run with shock Basel defeat

City, 4-0 up from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Switzerland, took the lead after just eight minutes with Gabriel Jesus marking his first start of 2018 with a goal.

The hosts must have thought that another routine home win was imminent - but Basel had other ideas.

Mohamed Elyounoussi levelled the game less than 10 minutes after Jesus' opener, before Michael Lang swooped in the second half to send Basel home with a memorable win.

The Citizens nevertheless march into the quarter finals with a 5-2 aggregate win, but the loss ends an incredible run of form in front of their own fans since Pep took over.

City last lost a home match on December 3, 2016, when eventual Premier League champions Chelsea inflicted a 3-1 defeat.

Since that date Guardiola's men had gone no less than 36 matches without losing at the Etihad, a run that included 29 wins and seven draws.

The Premier League leaders will be back in action at home on April 7 against local rivals Manchester United - a match that could see City seal the Premier League title.