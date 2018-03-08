News

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Man City end 36-game unbeaten home run with shock Basel defeat

Manchester City's incredible unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium came to an end in shock fashion as Pep Guardiola's men were downed by Basel on Wednesday. 

City, 4-0 up from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Switzerland, took the lead after just eight minutes with Gabriel Jesus marking his first start of 2018 with a goal. 

The hosts must have thought that another routine home win was imminent - but Basel had other ideas. 

Mohamed Elyounoussi levelled the game less than 10 minutes after Jesus' opener, before Michael Lang swooped in the second half to send Basel home with a memorable win. 

The Citizens nevertheless march into the quarter finals with a 5-2 aggregate win, but the loss ends an incredible run of form in front of their own fans since Pep took over. 

City last lost a home match on December 3, 2016, when eventual Premier League champions Chelsea inflicted a 3-1 defeat. 

Since that date Guardiola's men had gone no less than 36 matches without losing at the Etihad, a run that included 29 wins and seven draws. 

The Premier League leaders will be back in action at home on April 7 against local rivals Manchester United - a match that could see City seal the Premier League title.

