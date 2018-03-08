Costa do Sol 0-1 Cape Town City: Masina strike hands City first leg advantage

Cape Town City took a giant step towards securing their place in the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup following Wednesday's 1-0 win over Costa do Sol.

The first leg encounter which took place in Maputo was always going to be tough for City given Costa do Sol's record so far this year.

The Mozambican outfit had not conceded a goal prior to this game, having won two of their opening three matches of the season in all competitions by a single goal - the other match ended in a goalless draw,

With Benni McCarthy in Manchester for his coaching badges, assistant coach Vasili Manousakis led the technical bench, and a lot was expected from him.

Manousakis fielded his strongest possible line-up, with two of the team's youngest players in Shane Roberts and Zukile Kewuti getting the nod in Mozambique.

There were also a few experienced players in the team, including Robyn Johannes, Ayanda Patosi, Kwanda Mngonyama and Vincent Kobola among others.

City went into the match on the back of a 2-0 league win over Chippa United, and a 100 percent winning record in this year's competition behind them.

Like Costa do Sol, the Mother City-based had not conceded a goal in their opening two matches of the competition, and they did manage to keep that record intact going into the half-time break as neither side was able to find the back of the net.

City relied heavily on the likes of Sibusiso Masina and Patosi in the final third, while Nana Akosah-Bempah also played his part in an attacking role.

The visitors scored the only goal of the game 65 minutes into the encounter through Masina.