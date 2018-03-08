Western Stima suffered their first National Super League defeat of the season in National Super League on Wednesday.

Western Stima suffer first defeat of the season in lower league

The Kisumu-based side had not conceded a goal nor lost any of its first four matches, but that was bound to change against Kibera Black Stars.

Aslam Sajjad set the ball rolling for the hosts in the sixth minute, and 17 minutes later, Shawn Odhiambo doubled the advantage. Mukisa Junior halved the score line in the 34th minute, but Onyango Henry restored the two goal advantage in the 90th minute.

Promotion favourites Ushuru failed to collect maximum points against fellow heavy weights Nairobi City Stars after playing out to a one all draw.

Barrack Odhiambo scored the opener for the taxmen in the 62nd minute through a penalty kick, but the John Amboko led side had the last laugh in the 74th minute after Sande Katumba equalized.

Kangemi All Stars were felled by KCB in another entertaining clash. The John Kamau led side went ahead courtesy of Chrispinus Onyango and Simon Munala in the 22nd and 40th minute, with Kangemi hitting their consolation through Simon Munala in the 29th minute.

Administration Police and St Josephs played to a six goal thriller at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru. The hosts scored their goals courtesy of Adam Fadhili, Kevin Taabu and Kamau Daniel, with the visitors getting their goals through Humphrey Alemba who scored a brace and Ojwang Isaac.