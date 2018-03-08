Rayon Sports 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: The Brazilians frustrated in Rwanda

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw in Kigali as they began their Caf Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening against Rayon Sports.

Sundowns travelled to the Rwandan capital as they looked to grab an early advantage going into the return leg, and with so much at stake, the Brazilians head coach Pitso Mosimane welcomed back several of his senior players who set out their recent victory over AmaZulu.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango most notably returned to the line-up while Mosimane opted to utilise the experienced defensive partnership of Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento.

As expected Sundowns had a point to prove following their elimination in the quarterfinals against Wydad Casablanca last season, and that showed in their fiery start.

Sundowns displayed a brand of football which showed just why they scored nearly 22% percent of their goals in the first 15 minutes, and with Percy Tau looking dangerous, the first opportunity would fall to Tebogo Langerman who came closest with his volley. But the full-back’s effort would rifle into the side netting.

Masandawana were absolutely dominant in the opening stages as they bossed the possession statistics, and in the 18th minute, captain Hlompho Kekana had the lively Amahoro Stadium crowd biting their nails as he unsuccessfully attempted to wriggle out a shot on goal from inside the box.

Meanwhile, Sundowns were enjoying life on the left-hand side of the field with Langerman’s runs causing Rayon all sorts of headaches. But while Sundowns may have been on the front foot, it was by no means a walk in the park.

Again, the Sundowns backline looked susceptible, this time to the pace of the Rwandan’s attack which created a few nervy moments on the counter attack and needed Onyango to play a sweeper role.

At the other end though, Kekana had his long-range drive deflect off the defender as his shot looked to be on target.

With the half-time whistle looming, Sundowns could have easily found themselves behind as a shot across the face off goal was almost tapped in at the far post by the Rayon attacker.

The ball though had a little too much pace on it and it eluded the attacker, to the relief of the Sundowns bench as they went into the break level.

The resumption of the second half once again saw Sundowns look threatening and five minutes after the restart, Sibusiso Vilakazi was denied by a spectacular save by the Rayon keeper.

Vilakazi dribbled his way into the box before firing at the opposition keeper’s near post. But the shot-stopper did brilliantly to get down low and deny a certain goal.

With Sundown failing to make their dominance count, this allowed Rayon to come back into the game. Onyango would need to be at his absolute best as he tipped a powerful shot over the bar, before Sundowns survived a goalmouth scramble.

This almost immediately forced a reaction out of the Sundowns technical team as Jeremy Brockie was thrown on in place of Oupa Manyisa.

In spite of Sundowns’ added attacking impetus, with 20 minutes remaining they were lucky not to be behind.

Rayon were profiting from their long balls using the pace of their attackers to run onto the ball, but while the Rayon striker’s shot beat Onyango, it could not beat the upright as the ball cannoned off the post.

With time running out, Sundowns made one final throw of the proverbial dice as they brought o Themba Zwane.

This move seemed to reignite the Sundowns attack and brought Brockie into the game. But try as Sundowns did they could not breach what was a resolute Rayon defence.