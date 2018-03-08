Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has handed invites to Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare, Everton forward Oumar Niasse and 28 other players for their pre-World Cup matches lined up for this month.

Souare, Niasse return as Aliou Cisse invites 30 players for March friendlies

The Teranga Lions will lock horns with Uzbekistan on March 23 in Morocco before travelling to France to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina four days later at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Souare makes a return to the national side after a long layoff required to get back to full fitness after surviving a terrific accident in 2016.

Niasse, scorer of seven goals in 17 English Premier League matches this campaign, also return to Aliou Cisse's team after a long absence.

France-born Santy Ngom who plays for Nantes in the French top-flight has been given his maiden invitation to the national team set-up while Cardiff City’s Armand Traore returns to the squad since 2013.

Senegal will continue preparation for their second appearance in the quadrennial showpiece with games against Luxembourg and Croatia on May 31 and June 8 respectively.

Full List.

Goalkeepers: Khadime Ndiaye, Alfred Gomis, Abdoulaye Diallo, S.Ndiaye.

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Souare, Salif Sane, Moussa Wague, Fallou Diagne, Papiss Djilobodji, Lamine Gassama, Youssouf Sabaly, Armand Traore.

Midfielders: Assane Diousse, Idrissa Gueye, Badou Ndiaye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Alfred Ndiaye, Henri Saivet, Cheikh Ndoye.

Forwards: Santy Ngom, Mame Diouf, Moussa Konate, Oumar Niasse, Moussa Sow, Mbaye Niang, Diafra Sakho, Keita Balde, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr.