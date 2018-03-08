Spurs striker Llorente's agent opens door to Juventus return

Fernando Llorente could well be open to a return to Juventus, according to his brother and agent, Jesus.

The Spaniard joined Spurs from Swansea City in the summer, having previously played for Juve, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, but he has struggled to hit the back of the net since his move.

Llorente has had to play second fiddle to Harry Kane, although he did manage to score a hat-trick in FA Cup replay win over Rochdale at Wembley.

And those goals came off the back of a link with Antonio Conte's Chelsea in the January transfer window and his agent has acknowledged the rumours, though he is insistent he would only play for one club in Italy.

"You never know," he told Tuttomercatowebwhen asked about a potential return to Serie A.

"In the past there have been several rumours, but one thing is certain: in Italy Llorente would only come back to Juventus."

Llorente scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for Juve, and Spurs will lock horns with the Italian side again on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men came back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw in Turin in the first leg and thus hold a slender advantage going into the second leg.

Jesus Llorente added: "Fernando has a lot of desire to help Tottenham to progress to the next round, even if Juventus and its fans have great respect.

"In football everything can happen, even more in events like this.

"I expect a great match between two teams at the highest level, it will be a good showcase for this sport and a real show to watch from the stands."