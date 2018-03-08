Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has refused to throw in the towel in the PSL title race despite his team trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points.

Steve Komphela refuses to rule Kaizer Chiefs out of PSL title race

Amakhosi's title dreams were dented by Orlando Pirates, who put three past them in the Soweto Derby last weekend, and with seven league games to go, many have already written the Soweto giants off.

However, Komphela remains positive, saying anything can still happen in the next few games, and he vowed that Chiefs will keep pushing and performing until they're mathematically out of the race.

“Seven matches to play. You still have to stay positive. In any scenario where mathematically you are in, you still have to keep pushing,” Komphela told reporters.

“People are out there to see the show. So, we cannot stop the show because of whatever reasons. So, we will have to keep pushing and performing,” he said.

“You don't know what's going to happen with the rest of other matches. At the back of that, you don't want to regret. Are we lacking behind a little bit? Yes we do. It was a massive opportunity for us to get closer to Sundowns," continued Komphela.

The 50-year-old mentor admitted that the three points Pirates gained against Chiefs were massive, and he feels they will do wonders to their confidence going into the final matches of the campaign.

“Orlando Pirates are there. It [the win] is a hell of a confidence booster. It could have been for us - that's the beauty of football," Komphela admitted .

“What's the difference between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates? It is there. The three points [lost]. Should it write us off? I don't think we feel like that. We have the obligation and responsibility to keep on performing,” added the former Free State Stars mentor.