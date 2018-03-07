C.D. Primeiro de Agosto will welcome Bidvest Wits in the 2018 Caf Champions League first round first-leg match at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola on Wednesday.

C.D. Primeiro de Agosto - Bidvest Wits Preview: The Clever Boys target first-leg advantage

D’Agosto booked their place in the first round after thumping Zimbabwean side FC Platinum 5-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round tie last month.

They qualified for this year’s Champions League after winning the 2017 Angolan Girabola League title which was also their second consecutive trophy.

The Angolan champions are under the guidance of Serbian tactician Zoran Manojlović, who was appointed last year.

D’Agosto are a free scoring team having scored five goals in two Champions League matches this year.

They average 2.5 goals per game having scored most of their goals within the first 15 minutes of the second half.

The player to watch out for in the D’Agosto team is Bakulu Jacques, who hails from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The striker has hit the back of the net four times in two Champions League games.

Meanwhile, Wits reached the first round after defeating Mauritian champions Pamplemousses 2-1 on aggregate in a preliminary round tie last month.

The Clever Boys, who are coached by accomplished tactician Gavin Hunt, are keen to reach the group stage of the Champions League for the first time.

The reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions are averaging one goal per match in Africa's premier club competition having scored twice in two games and both goals were netted in the first half.

Lehlohonolo Majoro, who has hit the back of the net three times in his last three competitive games, will look to continue his scoring form and help Wits secure an away win.

Wits will be without Anthony Gordinho, who recently sustained a long-term injury. The defender-come-midfielder suffered ligament damage to his knee.

This will be the first meeting between D’Agosto and Wits in a competitive match. The winner on aggregate between the two teams will advance to the group stage.



