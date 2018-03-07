Justin Kluivert gets first Netherlands call up ahead of England and Portugal friendlies

Justin Kluivert has been given his first call up to the provisional Netherlands national team for the upcoming friendlies against England and Portugal.

The 18-year-old winger and son of one of Netherlands' all time top goalscorers Patrick, has impressed since cementing his place in the Ajax starting XI, scoring six times and scoring four in the Eredivisie this season.

And his exploits have earned him a place in the first squad put together by new coach Ronald Koeman ahead of Oranje's clash with the Three Lions on March 23 and Portugal three days later.

Kluivert is one of several players to make the 33-man list, which will be cut down by the former Feyenoord and Everton boss a week before they host Gareth Southgate's side in Amsterdam.

As well as Kluivert, PSV's rising star Steven Bergwijn, Atalanta right-back Hans Hateboer and AZ trio Guus Til, Wout Weghorst and Marco Bizot are also named in the squad for the first time, while 29-year-old Ruud Vormer has been called up due to his role for Club Brugge.

Koeman has called upon a total of eight Premier League players in his first squad since replacing Dick Advocaat at the helm, with Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum among them.

The full squad: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Marco Bizot (AZ), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) Hans Hateboer (Atalanta Bergamo), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Sergio Padt (Groningen), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moskow), Davy Pröpper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Karim Rekik (Hertha BSC), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Guus Til (AZ), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Wout Weghorst (AZ), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)