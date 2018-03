John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses headline Nigeria's 28-man squad to do battle with Poland and Serbia in March's pre-World Cup friendlies.

Torino versatile midfielder Joel Obi returns to the national fold after almost four years out in the cold, due to several fitness concerns while Olympic Bronze medalist and Al Ahly's markman Junior Ajayi was handed his debut Super Eagles call-up.

