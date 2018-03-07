Gor Mahia talisman, Jacques Tuyisege has been handed a start against Esperance in the Wednesday's Caf Champions League clash.

Jacques Tuyisenge starts as Gor Mahia unveil squad to face Esperance

Tuyisenge has been struggling with injuries this season, but the Rwandan, who missed the trip to Equatorial Guinea, will partner with Meddie Kagere up front as George Odhiambo and Francis Kahata provide support from the wings.

Ivorian Ephraim Guikan, Kevin Omondi and defender Wesley Onguso will start from the bench while Joash Onyango comes in for the injured Wellington Ochieng at the back.

The game is set to kick off at 3.00 PM at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Bonface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Walusimbi, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Shaban Odhonji, Wesley Onguso, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango, Kevin Omondi, Bernard Ondiek and Ephraim Guikan.