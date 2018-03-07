BetKing Preview: CSKA Moscow v Olympique Lyonnais: Back the Red-blues to win either half

CSKA Moscow welcome Olympique Lyonnais for their first leg of the Uefa Europa League at the VEB Arena on Thursday night.

Viktor Goncharenko’s men edge out Crvena Zvezda to make it to this stage of the competition, thanks to Alan Dzagoev sole strike which made the difference following a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

However, they will have to be at their very best in this outing in order to make an impact against the seven-time French champions and brighten their chances of securing the trophy for the second time in their history.

They recorded a 1-0 win over Ural on Saturday in a Russian Premier League contest which saw them climb to third spot on the log and will be hoping to continue with the impressive form. Though they have not met the French outfit previously, they will be looking to shock their glamorous visitors at the odds of (2.80) with BetKing.

Both sides cancelling each other out at the end of 90 minutes is available at a chunky (3.25).

For Lyon, their recent performance has not been impressive having failed to win in their last three games. They were bundled out of the Coupe de France by Caen and given that they have never won a game in Russia, they will have it all to do to come off with a victory in this tie.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Bruno Genesio’s charges have had a decent outing in the competition thus far, winning five of their previous six duels, including a 4-1 aggregate win over Villarreal. The bookmakers have thus tagged them as slight favourites for this encounter at (2.65).

Lyon have found the net in five of their last six games and also boast of eleven goals in their previous five matches in this competition, while their hosts have notched in their last two. Therefore, the betting outfit is offering (2.45) for over 2.5 goals and both sides to score.

CSKA will want to make a statement in front of their own supporters and make home advantage count ahead of the second leg. As such, punters looking to make a profit can back them at the price of (1.92) to win either half with BetKing.