Rayon Sports - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: The Brazilians return to Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns will get their 2018 Caf Champions League campaign underway when they take on Rwanda’s Rayon Sports in Kigali.

The clash is expected to be a true test of character for Sundowns with a capacity crowd expected at the Amahoro Stadium.

But Sundowns will be unfazed as they are no longer novices on the African continent and will look to utilise that experience to their advantage.

Arguably the Brazilians number one priority going into the clash will be to leave the Rwandan capital with a draw at least, but following a domestic campaign which has seen them lose several games at home, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane may hope that his troops can wrap up the clash in the first leg.

However, it won’t be easy for Sundowns, who arrived in the in the East African country on Saturday, and have spent their time wisely acclimatising to what has been rather wet conditions.

Domestically, Rayon are one of the Rwandan National Football League’s in-form teams, having won three of their last five games, and after brushing aside Espoir at the weekend, they are currently second on the log with a game in hand.

Nonetheless, Sundowns will hope that they too can carry some of their impressive form into the encounter.

Masandawana are in pole position to reclaim domestic honours and with their place at the top cemented for the time being after dispatching of AmaZulu last Friday, their focus will be firmly on progression into the next round of Africa’s most lucrative club tournament.

Sundowns will hope that along with the club’s leading goalscorer and creative mastermind Percy Tau, new signing Jeremy Brockie will add some much-needed experience and show that same form which earned him the respect of the continent during his Caf Confederation Cup exploits with SuperSport United last season.

But while offensively Sundowns look formidable, it is at the back where they will be a little concerned about.

The Tshwane giants have been unable to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings, and with Bangaly Soumahoro sidelined due to injury, Wayne Arendse looks likely to partner Motjeka Madisha in the centre of defence.

The duo could potentially have a busy outing if Rayon’s goalscoring record is anything to go by. The home side has scored 16 goals in 13 matches, making them a dangerous opponent for the Tshwane giants.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will also be wary of Rayon considering that their Caf campaign is already in full swing as they overcame Burundi’s LLB Academic in the preliminary rounds.

Rayon advanced to the first round, thanks to Hussein Shabani's brace, and the forward will almost certainly be the man to watch from the home side.