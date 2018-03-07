Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Patey, Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Swansea City forward Andre Ayew, and Deportivo Alaves’ Mubarak Wakaso have taken to social media to celebrate Ghana’s 61st Independence Day anniversary.

EXTRA TIME: Partey, Dauda, Ayew, Wakaso celebrate Ghana Independence Day

The west African country became an independent state on March 6, 1957, when Britain relinquished its control over the Gold Coast and Ashanti, the Northern Territories Protectorate, and British Togoland, thus, becoming the first west African country and the first black African nation to gain its independence from colonial rule.