Bandari ace wants to follow in the footsteps of Victor Wanyama

Bandari teenage midfielder Anthony Wambani wants to emulate Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama by securing a move into top European leagues.

Wambani kicked-off 2018 Kenyan Premier League campaign on a high, hitting the league’s opening goal in the Dockers’ 3-0 victory over Sofapaka in week one.

The sensational star has scored three goals for Bandari this season, a fete that saw him scoop the maiden KPL player of the month award; ahead of teammate, Farouk Shikhalo and Gor Mahia forward Meddie Kagere.

“I’m glad I got off well this season and my prayer and hope is that I get even better because I believe there is more I can show. This award is humbling to me as I did not expect it even though I knew I did well in February.

“It’s an inspiration and my focus is more vivid now. I know I can get to the top and realize my dream of emulating Victor Wanyama and making it big in Europe,” Wambani said after picking the prize at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo is focused on bettering the coastal outfit’s performance following an underwhelming 2017.

“We strengthened with a view of challenging for the title and so far, I’m impressed with what the boys have done.

"Besides the loss to Gor Mahia we have managed to get points from traditionally tough opponents and it’s even better when we do not concede goals. I believe we have the capacity to vie for silverware and probably return to the continental stage."