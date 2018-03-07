Steve Mounie pleased to win Huddersfield Town's Player of the Month award

Steve Mounie is delighted to scoop Huddersfield Town Player of the Month award for February.

The 23-year-old, in the month under review, scored three goals in four appearances to beat last month’s winner Jonathan Hog.

The forward scored against West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth in the Premier League and Birmingham City in the FA Cup to propel David Wagner’s side into the fifth round of the competition before they lost out to Manchester United.

And the former Montpellier player is thrilled with the recognition by the club’s supporters.

“It means a lot for me; I’m very glad and honoured to be named as the Player of the Month,” Mounie told club website.

“It means a lot because I gave everything this month on the pitch to help the team get some points and to win some cup games.

“I’m very, very honoured to be named Player of the Month.

“To be Player of the Month is something very special to me and I really appreciate the fans voting for me.”

The striker will be looking to continue the fine form to help 15th-placed Huddersfield escape relegation at the end of the season.