Bandari FC midfielder Anthony Wambani beat Gor Mahia’s talisman Meddie Kagere for the February Player of the Month award.

Bandari teenage sensational scoops player of the month award

The 18 year-old trounced other top performers to bag the first award of the season having scored three crucial league goals that won the Coastal outfit six points.

His stellar display during the month won Wambani the maiden gong in addition to Sh150, 000 cash price, and an LG television set.

A season-opening brace against Sofapaka and a solo effort against newbies, Wazito left Wambani among the most influential players in the league so far.

Wambani beat teammate, Farouk Shikalo, Mathare United’s Crispin Oduor and Meddie Kagere of Gor Mahia for the top prize.

Oduor who’s goal against Sofapaka ranks as the best witnessed so far finished a close second with 16 points while Kagere was a further two points down in third place.

Other than the four players, who made the final cut, Mathare’s Francis Omondi and injured Gor Mahia right-back Wellington Ochieng were among the nominees.