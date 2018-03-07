Stuart Baxter has managed to convince Joel Untersee to represent South Africa at the senior national team level, the Bafana Bafana coach said.

Juventus defender Joel Untersee chooses Bafana Bafana over Switzerland

The Juventus right-back, who is currently on loan at Empoli, was born in Johannesburg, but he opted represented Swizterland at the junior level having left the country at a young age.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Baxter confirmed that Untersee has agreed to play for Bafana Bafana.

However, Baxter said he will give Untersee a little bit of time before calling him up to his Bafana squads as Empoli still needs his services in order to improve their position on the Serie B log.

Untersee is currently on loan at Empoli from Italian giants Juventus until the end of the season, and according to Baxter, the player's inclusion to the Bafana squads right now could somewhat hamper his progress.

"I’ve secured one extra player for South Africa‚” Baxter told the media.

“A player who plays in Italy‚ who was born in Benoni‚ Joel Untersee‚ who’s committed himself to South Africa instead of Switzerland," he said.

“He had played Under-21 for Switzerland‚ and he now wants to turn back to South Africa,” added Baxter.

The South African Football Association (Safa) tried in vain in previous years to persuade Untersee to don the Bafana Bafana jersey, but it took two meetings for Baxter to get him on board.

Baxter said he twice visited the player in Europe last Winter to try and convince him that South Africa was the best national team for him football wise.