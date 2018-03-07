The inaugural edition of the Super Cup is all set to kick-off at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhuvaneshwar on March 15, 2018.

AIFF confirms Super Cup details: When, where and how?

The qualifiers which was previously scheduled from March 12, 2018 has been postponed to March 15, 2018, whereas the final has been rescheduled from April 22, 2018 to April 25, 2018, as of now.

The draw for the qualifiers will take place on March 9, 2018 where the bottom four teams of I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) will be pitted against each other.

Four teams will go on to qualify for the final round where they will join the top six teams from both leagues.

The teams can field five foreigners in their starting eleven and can have a maximum of six overseas players in their squad.

All matches will kick-off at either 5:30 p.m. or 8 p.m and there is expected to be only one game per day.