Leicester deny Mahrez has retired after Algerian's Facebook account hacked

Leicester City have denied that Riyad Mahrez has retired from football, instead insisting that his Facebook account was hacked.

A message emerged via Mahrez's verified Facebook page late on Tuesday, suggesting the Algeria international was bringing an end to his career.

However, the Foxes have now confirmed that the post was not a genuine one, and that they have had the post taken down from the social media site.

A spokesman confirmed: "Yes that’s correct. It’s not a genuine post and we’re working with Facebook to have it removed."

A picture of Mahrez had been uploaded to the popular social media platform, with an accompanying caption, which read: "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football.

"As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart."

Mahrez saw a deadline-day move to Premier League champions-elect Manchester City fall through in January and the 27-year-old was absent from Leicester for 10 days.