Greenacre poised to step up for Phoenix

Wellington Phoenix look set to end their forgettable A-League season under stand-in coach Chris Greenacre - the third time in five years the former striker has stepped up for his club.

Chris Greenacre will be Phoenix coach for the rest of the A-League season after Darije Kalezic quit.

Head coach Darije Kalezic announced last week he wouldn't continue in his role next season after a disappointing tenure that has returned four wins, five draws and 12 losses.

With six matches left, the bottom-placed Phoenix are expected to announce Greenacre's interim appointment to see out the season in the next 24 hours.

Greenacre, who scored 17 goals in an 84-match career at the Phoenix, filled in for five games in February 2013 when coach Ricki Herbert resigned.

Alongside Des Buckingham, he also stepped up after Ernie Merrick's ninth-round resignation in December 2016.

Wellington's season under Kalezic has proved problematic. Assistant coach Rado Vidosic departed just before Christmas, citing a difference in methods to the head coach.

It also prompted the exit of Vidosic's son and Australian international striker Dario, who was a key off-season signing.

Wellington lost Brazilian midfielder Gui Finkler in December, with his two-year contract with the club ending six months before time.

The Phoenix, who had a bye last weekend, travel across the ditch to meet sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.