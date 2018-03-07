Ronaldo equals another Champions League record with goal at PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible Champions League form continued on Tuesday as he matched yet another record by scoring at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Real Madrid star opened the scoring in the 51st minute of the last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes.

With his towering header from Lucas Vazquez's cross, Ronaldo scored for the ninth straight game in the Champions League, equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy's record set between 2002 and 2003.

The goal made it 1-0 on the evening and 4-1 on aggregate for Madrid, all but clinching the Blancos a spot in the quarter-finals.

In eight Champions League appearances in 2017-18 thus far, the Portuguese star has scored 12 times, including four doubles.

The last Champions League game in which Ronaldo did not find the net was last year's semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Amazingly, that match was still part of a run of 10 goals in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final as Madrid won the competition for a second straight season.

Ronaldo's did top Van Nistelrooy's in terms of goals scored, with the Portuguese star netting 14 goals in those nine matches as opposed to the 12 scored by the Dutch striker.



9 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the second player in #UCL history to score in nine consecutive games (14 goals), after Ruud van Nistelrroy for Manchester United in 2003 (12). Monster. pic.twitter.com/oUiaZLqYHi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 6, 2018

Edinson Cavani pulled one back for PSG in the 71st, but Casemiro's strike in the 80th sealed a 2-1 win for Madrid on the night, with the Spanish side taking the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

The loss was the first for PSG at Parc des Princes in two years, a run encompassing 51 matches (42 wins, 9 draws).