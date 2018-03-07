Aduana Stars reveal goal target for ES Setif Champions League clash

Not lost on what awaits them away in Algeria, Ghanaian side Aduana Stars want to kill off the exchange in Dormaa when they host North African counterparts ES Setif in the Caf Champions League first round first leg on Wednesday.

The Fire Boys are hoping to chalk another piece of history by reaching the group phase, having made the current stage of the continental inter-club competition for the first time ever since debuting in 2011.

With North Africa notoriously a hostile ground for visitors, the 2016-17 Ghana Premier League champions seem to have their job cut out.

"We admit they [Setif] have more experience than us but they started [from] somewhere," forward Yahaya Mohammed told Oyerepa FM.

"That's the same way we are going to beat them to get same experience and enter the group stage.

"We the experienced ones in the team have been speaking to the players that, at least, we should score not less than three goals to make the second match an easy one.

"We are preparing seriously for the match, and thank God that I'm fit to play in this match."

Aduana beat Libyan side Al-Tahaddy 2-1 on aggregate to reach the first round.

The Fire Boys are Ghana's sole survivors in Africa following the early elimination of Asante Kotoko in the Confederation Cup.