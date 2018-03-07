Gokulam Kerala welcome Mohun Bagan for an I-League clash at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Thursday afternoon.

Game I-League 2017-18: Gokulam Kerala v Mohun Bagan - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Gokulam Kerala v Mohun Bagan

Date

Thursday, March 8

Time

3:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD. However, this match may only have a live stream available.

India TV channels Online streams

NA

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

GOKULAM KERALA:

Injured: None



Suspended: Emmanuel Chigozie



Key Players: Arjun Jayaraj, Henry Kisekka





MOHUN BAGAN:

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Akram Moghrabi





TITLE RACE SCENARIO

Mohun Bagan (30) have slowly but surely kept themselves in the title race that will go down to the wire on Thursday, but for which they must register a win over Gokulam Kerala against whom the Kolkatan giants faced their last defeat.

Besides winning, Bagan will need Minerva Punjab (32) to lose against Churchill Brothers and East Bengal (30) to prevent NEROCA FC (31) from taking full points. However, if all the three teams who can possibly finish on 33 points end up on that figure then Mohun Bagan will lift their second I-league trophy.

Read the complete title race scenario here.



GAME PREVIEW

With immunity to relegation, Gokulam Kerala (20) have nothing at stake other than the sixth spot which would provide them a direct entry into the Super Cup at the cost of Shillong Lajong (22) having to partake in the play-offs. Vice versa if Bino George's side drop points in the final matchday of the I-League season.

It was the none other than the side from Kerala that kept the title race exciting when they defeated the likes of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva Punjab one after the other last month. The Gokulam Group promoted team eventually dropped points against Churchill Brothers (1-1) and Aizawl FC (3-1 loss) coming into this tie.

Emmanuel Chigozie will be suspended as a result of the Nigerian picking his fifth booking in the last match. Shinu S is hence most likely to partner Daniel Addo at the heart of Kerala's defence. In the attack, Mahmood Alajmi or Salman K could be paired with Henry Kisekka with Mohammed Rashid and Arjun Jayaraj deployed in the center of the park.

The only concern of sorts would be the fact that two of the three goals scored by Aizawl in Kerala's last game were a result of goalkeeper Bilal Khan's spills. In fact, even the equaliser against Churchill Brothers was conceded in a similar manner.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, kept themselves in the rekonning for their second I-League when they defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in Goa. Before that too, they kept the victories coming (beat NEROCA FC and Indian Arrows 3-2 and 2-0 respectively) after last facing a 2-1 loss at the hands of Gokulam Kerala.



Ever since Sankarlal Chakraborty took over the reigns at the club from Sanjoy Sen, the former assistant coach has taken three more games (10) to accumulate twice as many points (20) than what Sen could amass.

Ricky Lallawmawma is expected to have recovered from the knock he picked against Indian Arrows while Kinshuk Debnath has also rediscovered his form to keep his place in front of the agile Shilton Paul in between the sticks.

Up front, Aser Dipanda will be looking to increase on his tally of 12 goals, and with Chencho Gyeltshen (7), Dudu Omagbemi (7), Katsumi Yusa (6) and Felix Chidi Odli (6) needing a lot of ground to cover, it is unlikely that anybody else will prevent the Cameroonian from grabbing the Golden Boot award.

With 4 goals from 8 appearances and successively scoring in the last three games, Lebanese forward Akram Moghrabi has shared the goalscoring responsibilities after joining the club in January, while Cameron Watson and Yuta Kinowaki orchestrate the midfield. Nikhil Kadam and Azharuddin Mallick have also done well on the wings.

Chakraborty lost the last editions of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) to East Bengal on account of a lower goal difference. Can Bagan get the better of their arch rivals this time or will Kerala once again spoil the party for Maroon and Greens?