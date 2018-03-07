Heartland's Julius Ubido has charged his teammates to see their home loss to Lobi Stars as a temporary setback and strive to remain focused so as to properly prepare for MFM in Lagos.

Julius Ubido: Heartland must forget defeat to Lobi Stars

The Naze Millionaires suffered their second home defeat of the season after they allowed the Pride of Benue walk away with a precious 1-0 win through the first half strike of Samad Kadiri.

And Ubido has urged his teammates to see the positive side of the loss and think of the important tie against the Olukoya Boys.

“It has come and gone and we must remain fully committed towards our next game against MFM," Ubido told Goal.

"We have only some time to ponder on the loss if we do not want a repeat same result against MFM. They are a good side and only adequate preparations will help us out.

“We were poor against Lobi Stars and we paid dearly for our inability to exert ourselves on the game. Lobi were better and we can’t do anything about the defeat than to put it aside and start serious preparation for the next game.

“I want to enjoin our supporters to get behind us and not to be too distraught on the account of the loss. We have witnessed only one of the eventualities of the game and we must show that even though we are down but that we are not permanently out by going to Lagos to secure a positive result.”

Heartland are 13th in the league table with 13 points from 10 matches with a tough game at hand against Akwa United in Uyo still to be negotiated.