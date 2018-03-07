I-League 2017-18: Minerva Punjab v Churchill Brothers - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Minerva Punjab lock horns against Churchill Brothers on the final matchday of the ongoing I-League season at the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium in Panchkula, Punjab, on Thursday afternoon.

Date

Thursday, March 8

Time

3:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

MINERVA PUNJAB:





Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Chencho Gyeltshen, William Opoku



Injured: Wayne Vaz



Suspended: None



Key Players: Dawda Ceesay, Osagie Monday





TITLE RACE SCENARIO

A victory for Minerva Punjab (32) against Churchill Brothers on Thursday will see the Punjabis lifting the I-League title with no other bother as neither of NEROCA FC (31), East Bengal (30) and Mohun Bagan (30) will be able to catch up.

If Minerva Punjab draw, then East Bengal v NEROCA must end in a draw while Bagan's win over Gokulam Kerala would be immaterial as the Mariners' possess an inferior head-to-head record with the current league leaders. However, if Minerva Punjab lose, the others must drop points.

Read the complete title race scenario here.



GAME PREVIEW

A win against Chennai City last Friday could have already concluded the I-League title race in favour of Minerva Punjab. However, the Ranjit Bajaj-owned side not only lost that opportunity on account of the 2-1 defeat but now also see themselves with the possibility of losing the plot.

Three defeats in their last four games including one at the hands of title contenders East Bengal has hereby put Khogen Singh's side lose coarse of late and would have only themselves to blame if they lose or draw and end up second or third instead.

Chencho Gyeltshen finally scored in the last game after going barren in the previous five games but the team has crumbled under pressure ever since relegation threatened Churchill Brothers downed them 2-1 in Goa. The game that followed also saw them get lucky to edge past Shillong Lajong 3-2.

With Eric Dano and Sukhdev Singh manning the defence, Kassim Aidara has often been in charge of controlling the midfield and dictating the pace of the game, while William Opoku has been instrumental going forward. Meanwhile, despite Chencho not scoring as expected, the Bhutanese has the leading number of assists (7). Sukhdev's long throw-ins and Kamalpreet Singh's teasing crosses from the right are also notable strengths of the side.

On the other hand, Bazie Armand has fallen down the order which could be a tactical decision in order to allow Nepalese goalkeeper Kiran Limbu start. Left back Abhishek Ambekar meanwhile has been facing competition with Akashdeep Singh.

Bali Gagandeep has trained with the first team with a face mask following the head injury he sustained in the 2-0 win over Aizawl FC last week and his inclusion in the matchday squad could be a last minute decision.

Churchill Brothers would have been bidding adieu to next season's I-League long time back if not for their January signings who pretty much changed the script for the Goan outfit, particularly with the additions of Mechac Koffi and Dawda Ceesay.

Of late however, the problems have reoccured for the Red Machines with the club forced to replace injured Koffi and Kalu Ogba Nnanna with Jeancy Zunapio Siyo and Onyeama Frincis Okechukwu; and there on replacing Siyo with former East Bengal striker Willis Plaza as head coach Alfred Fernandes wasn't happy with the latest acquisitions.

Right back Wayne Vaz is the only player to have not traveled to Punjab with Israil Gurung expected to fill in for him once again. Hussein Eldor has formed a good defensive pairing with Osagie Monday, who was thrown into attack as a desperate ploy in the 2-1 loss against Mohun Bagan and of which almost worked as planned too.

As such, a lot would be expected from Plaza and Frincis to deliver the goods in front with Ceesay joining from behind them. Britto PM and Nicholas Fernandes have been the better choices on the wings but more often than not, they have not featured in the same first 11 in lieu of starting an U22 player.

The visitors are currently ninth, with 17 points from as many games, in the I-League. Below them are Indian Arrows (15) while a place above them are Chennai City (19), who have both wrapped up their campaign.

However, as Churchill Brothers look to avoid the drop with a win on Thursday, the conundrum of Chennai City's 'relegation immunity' may well play a role over the Varca-based team's fate.