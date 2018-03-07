Yanga’s hope of booking a place in the CAF Champions League’s group stage for the first time since 1998 was dented when Botswana’s Township Rollers won 2-1 at National Stadium, Dar es Salaam in the first leg tie.

Yanga stunned at home by Rollers

The visitors went ahead early in the first half through Lemponye Tshireletso who scored a stunning goal from 27 yards in the 11th minute.





Following that goal, Yanga seemed to run without ideas and they were lucky not to concede another goal after Kelvin Yondani poor back pass caught by Mthokozisi Msomi who strike the post.

After 25 minutes, Yanga stepped back in the game and started to dominate in the middle, creating some good chances.

The moment of magic came in the 30th minute were by Obrey Chirwa make it 1-1 after finishing off a good pass from Pappy Tshishimbi.

In the second half the visitors were by far the best team dominating Yanga and created chance after chance. Seven minutes before the final whistle, Motsholetsi Sikele scored a beautiful team move goal to make 2-1. In the build up to the goal, the visitors exchanged 20 passes before finding the goal scorer.

Yanga’s head coach George Lwandamina who was knocked out at this stage last season will be questioned for his decision to leave out his experienced goalkeeper Youthe Rostand by giving a chance to the young shot stopper Ramadhan Kabwili.

Rollers who beat El Merrekh of Sudan in the preliminary round will be pleased with the away victory and they will be eager to finish the tie at home on March 17 to book a place in the group stage.