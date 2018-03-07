Win against Kwara United was massive, says Abia Warriors' Agbor Ekoi

Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Agbor Ekoi says their win against Kwara United at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku was very important to their aspirations.

Emmanuel Deutsch's men started the game very close to the drop zone but Austin Obaroakpo’s 52nd minute goal lifted them to 10th in the league log with 14 points from 11 matches.

And Ekoi disclosed that the maximum points was crucial even though they struggled against the Harmony Boys.

“I will take the three points over anything because it was a result we desperately needed to enable us leave the position we were there then close to the relegation zone,” Ekoi told Goal.

"We might not have played up to our standards but we didn’t disappoint ourselves and our fans.

“From the start, we knew that the game won’t be easy at all with the position Kwara United are in the league table.

"Also, we also struggled because we played on a pitch we do didn’t know too well before the game.

“I must commend the effort of my teammates for doing everything possible to protect our lead until the end of the match."