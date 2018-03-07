Rivers United's Salefu delighted with goal against FC Ifeanyiubah

Oche Salefu is delighted to help Rivers United secure a late equaliser against FC Ifeanyiubah but he reckoned that grabbing the maximum points would have brought him additional joy.

The Pride of Rivers were expected to consolidate on their away win against Kwara United with a routine home win but they were stunned by the visitors before they clawed back to get the equaliser.

“It was a game we were meant to win to show other premier league sides that we are ready for the league title race but the draw was a crushing blow,” Salefu told Goal.

"We started the game very well and could have scored more than one goal had we taken our chances. The away win against Kwara United should have been the tonic for the home win but, it was not to be.

“I was happy to get the goal because it was what we needed at the time but another home win would have helped our cause better than the draw. They were able to read our game very well and capitalized on the red card we got in the game.

“Our opponents were just good on the night and we must find a way of coming back quickly especially when we travel to Jos to face Wikki Tourists on Sunday. It is a game we can’t afford to lose with the two points we lost last weekend."