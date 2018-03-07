Enyimba will not be lacking support from the stands when they face Energie FC in the Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg tie slated for the Stade Saint-Louis Seme-Kpodji on Wednesday.

Ambassador assures Enyimba of support against Energie

Paul Aigbogun's side are playing in Africa’s second tier club competition and their preparations for the Wednesday duel got a big boost on when Nigeria's ambassador to Benin Republic, Kayode Oguntuase paid them a visit with assurances that Nigerians in the area will be mobilized to storm the stadium.

“I’m here as a representative of the [Nigerian] government and I am also here as a close friend to the Felix Anyansi," said Oguntuase.

"Enyimba are doing well because there has been stability in the management, so I think the club has been very lucky to have that.

“We are all leaders. To achieve anything, you must be a servant. You have different roles to play and football is about teamwork. A problem in one area affects the whole.

“All of us as Nigerians carry a big name. People outside still believe it is a country you don’t toy with, in spite of all that has been happening.

“I have given instructions to mobilize Nigerians for this match, to come and offer support. The two major cities here are inhabited by Nigerians, back to four or five generations. I believe they will give all the necessary support."

In his response, Anyansi recalled the pivotal role he played back in 2004 when Enyimba retained the Caf Champions League trophy.

“In 2004 when we won the Caf Champions League for the second time, we beat a team from Angola that drew against us in Aba (Petro Athletico). There is nothing we did not go through. On the day of the game, there was no running water," said Anyansi.

“He (the Ambassador, then to Angola) mobilized, and we started bringing water in buckets, and when the time came for the match, he sat with us on the bench and we won.

"We want to assure you that, just like back then, we are here for business. We are not going to disappoint you. Even though one cannot predict the outcome of any match, we are confident that we will deliver."