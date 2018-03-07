Each Plateau United players will be N150,000 richer should they beat Etoile du Sahel in Tuesday evening's Caf Champions League in Sousse.

Plateau United players motivated financially to beat Etoile du Sahel

Kennedy Boboye's lads got similar incentive after their 1-0 away win against Cameroon's Eding Sport in the Preliminary Round and club chairman, Pius Henwan has assured that same amount will be paid if they beat the Kheireddine Madoui's men at the Stade Olmpique de Sousse.

“In the continental competition, we are going to give each of players N150,000 or its equivalent in dollars as match bonus if we beat Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia," Henwan told Goal.

"It was the same amount they collected when we beat the Cameroonians side away. We are going to give them half of that if the game ends in a draw. We want to specially motivate them ahead of the game.

“The match bonus is different from other additional incentives they are going to claim and activate once a positive result is achieved in Sousse.

"We've got information on Etoile du Sahel and have passed the message to our coach for necessary action. We are not afraid of them because we know that as Nigerian league Champions, a lot is expected from us.

“We are aware of all their intrigues and our players will be ready for them. It is our desire to make it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League and from there, anything can happen."