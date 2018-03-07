Enugu Rangers' Ifeanyi George sets goals target after ending drought against Sunshine Stars

Ifeanyi George has set a target for himself after ending his Nigeria Professional Football League drought this season in Enugu Rangers' 1-1 draw at Sunshine Stars.

George got the curtain raiser of the game before the hosts levelled scores through Nojeem Raji's header to ensure the game ended all squared at the Akure Sports Complex.



28' GOAL. Sunshine 0-1 Rangers #SUNRAN #NPFL18 . Ifeanyi George gives Rangers the lead in Akure. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 4, 2018



43' GOAL. Sunshine 1-1 Rangers #SUNRAN #NPFL18 . Sunshine draw level through Nojeem Raji. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 4, 2018

It was the former Enyimba man's first goal of the season and he has disclosed his aspiration for the on-going league season.

"I felt good to score for my team, but the most important thing was for us getting a tangible result against Sunshine Stars," George told Goal .

"It was not about who scored and who did not. But as a player and especially a striker, it was a good feeling that I got a goal and I’m hoping of getting more to help my team.

"I also want to promise that I will continue to do my best to improve on my scoring form to ensure that we get better results at home and away."

"I need to do more as the highest goal scorer of the team last season," he continued.

"I know that a lot is expected of me and I have set a target of scoring up to 15 goals this season. I am happy I've opened my goal account and hoping it will keep coming."

The draw moved Enugu Rangers to the eighth position on the log with 15 points from 11 games and they welcome Enyimba in their next encounter on Sunday.