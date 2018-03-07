Indian Women's League 2017-18 Final Round to start on March 25

The second edition of Indian Women’s League (IWL) is set to kick start in Shillong on March 25. The tournament will witness seven teams participate where the top four will qualify for the semi-final. The semi-final will take place on April 12 while the finale is set to be played on April 15.

The inaugural match will see title defenders Eastern Sporting Union take on Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education. Gokulam Kerala FC, who are the only side from I-League to field a women’s team, will lock horns with Rising Student Club of Odisha on the opening day too.

The development of women’s football remains a priority for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), claims General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das. “We at AIFF understand the future and potential of women’s football in India. The second edition of the IWL will provide an opportunity to many budding woman footballers to pursue her dreams of playing top-flight football in India. The first edition was a huge success for which I need to thank all the various stakeholders as we aim to carry on the momentum,’’ he commented.

The teams participating in the league are Eastern Sporting Union, Rising Student Club, KRYHPSA, India Rush Scocer Club, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education.