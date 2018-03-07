Baroka FC have officially parted ways with coach Kgoloko Thobejane alongside two of the members of his technical team.

Baroka FC sack coach Kgoloko Thobejane

Assistant goalkeeper coach Tshegofatso Machoene and Delbert Lekoana, who was the kit manager at the club, have also been dismissed.

They join Oscarine Masuluke and Olaleng Shaku, who were both released by the club last week.

Thobejane was accused of drinking on the team bus following Baroka's league away to Free State Stars last month.

According to the Limpopo-based outfit, the decision toterminate Thobejane's contract was taken on February 28 following the coach's failure present his case before the club's disciplinary committee.

In Thobejane's absence, Baroka appointed MacDonald Makhubedu as head coach on an interim basis.

Makhubedu has been in charge of five games for Baroka, and he's yet to be beaten.

The club said Makhubedu will in charge of the team until the end of the season, and while they have already began the process of identifying possible candidates, they have not ruled out the possibility of hiring the former Acornbush United coach on a permanent basis.

Baroka are currently lying seventh on the PSL log with 32 points from 23 league games.