Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoops Arsenal goal of the month award

The Gabon international’s brilliant effort against Everton got 57 percent of votes casted by Gunners' faithful ahead of Aaron Ramsey goal in the same tie and Mesut Ozil’s effort against Ostersunds.

The forward teamed up with the Emirates outfit from German side Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window and impressed on his debut after finding the back of the net to the delight of the fans.

Aubameyang raced onto Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s through ball before lobbing over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as the Gunners thrashed their visitors 5-1.

The Gabon forward scored 98 goals in 144 appearances across three seasons for Borussia Dortmund before his departure, however, he has struggled to regain that form having only managed to find the back of the net twice since his arrival in the English Premier League.

Aubameyang, cup-tied for Arsenal's Europa League round of 16 clash with AC Milan on Thursday, will be looking to rediscover his form when Arsenal play host to Watford in Sunday's top-flight clash.