Sunshine Stars' Nojeem Raji hopes for better officiating against Go Round

Nojeem Raji is hoping for better officiating when Sunshine Stars face Go Round in Sunday’s Veteran Nigerian Professional Football League encounter.

The veteran defender’s header off Abiodun Joseph’s cross handed the Owena Whales a vital point at home after Enugu Rangers took the lead courtesy Ifeanyi George.

Despite the draw, Raji was left fuming at the calls of the officials led by Awwalu Rabiu , but he is hoping for better officiating when his side face struggling newcomers, Go Round on Sunday.

"It was a disappointing result for us. We needed to win but we could not get the three points despite all the efforts we made during the match," Raji told Goal.

"We really fought hard but luck was not just on our side and the officiating was really not fair to us because Enugu Rangers were more favoured than us. I was not too impressed.

"We hope at Go Round, we will see better officiating and we will try everything possible to see that we get maximum points.

"It will not happen easily for us in Omoku because they are also struggling at the moment but I believe we have what it takes to win."

A win for Duke Udi’s men against the Omoku based side will lift them from the 15th position on the Nigeria topflight log.