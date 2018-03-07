The 'away goal' rule will be introduced in the 2017-18 edition of Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time since its inception in 2014.

ISL 2017-18: 'Away Goal' to be taken into account in semi-finals

Previously, the teams would proceed to play extra time and a penalty shoot-out to determine the winner of the playoffs if the scores are tied at the end of the second leg match.

The 'away goal' rule was introduced by UEFA in the 1960s to do away with replays. Now, this is widely popular as Europe's elite competition UEFA Champions League abides by this rule to determine the winner if both teams are tied with the same number of goals after playing 180 minutes in home-away format. The team with the more number of goals scored while playing away from home progresses to the next round.

ISL is following the footsteps of the European tournaments and the same rule applies here. If the winner cannot be decided even on the basis of away goals then, then the game will go into extra time. The away goal rule will not apply to the extra time and the team that scores more goals in the extra time will be declared winners. If both teams score no goals / equal number of goals in extra time, the winner would be decided on penalties.

The semi-finals will be played from March 7 to 13 between debutant Bengaluru FC, former champion Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and FC Pune City on a home and away format. FC Pune City will take on Bengaluru FC on March 7 at home while FC Goa will face arch-rivals Chennayin FC in Goa on March 10 in the first leg of semifinals.

The second leg is scheduled on March 11 and March 13, respectively.