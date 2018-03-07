Gor Mahia’s Caf Champions League match against Esperance match will be live on Viusasa.

Gor Mahia secures broadcast partner for Esperance match

Host Gor Mahia have secured the deal with pay-per-view online channel to broadcast the match that is set to kick off at 3.00 PM on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has promised to go all out against the visitors.

“I’ve watched them. They are quick. They are strong.

“We have the energy, but lacks speed. That’s one area we need to work on if we are to march them,” said Kerr who had a feel of the match venue on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia lost to Esperance 8-2 on aggregate in 2014, going down 3-2 at home before succumbing to a heavy 5-0 defeat away in the return leg.

Esperance have so far scored six goals in the competition after knocking our ASAC Concorde of Mauritania.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, have three goals from the competition that saw them knock out Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary round.