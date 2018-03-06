Gor Mahia will go for man-to-man marking when they host visiting Esperance in the Caf Champions League, first round match.

Gor Mahia plots Esperance downfall in Machakos

Gor Mahia, unbeaten in the last 26 games, will face Esperance, who are ranked second in Africa in the club competition.

K’Ogalo coach, Dylan Kerr snooped on his Wednesday's opponents and the Scott has since identified key areas to work up as he prepares to tame the gritty Tunis side.

“I’ve watched them. They are quick. They are strong.

“We have the energy, but lacks speed. That’s one area we need to work on if we are to march them,” said Kerr who had a feel of the match venue on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia lost to Esperance 8-2 on aggregate in 2014, going down 3-2 at home before succumbing to a heavy 5-0 defeat away in the return leg.

Esperance have so far scored six goals in the competition after knocking our ASAC Concorde of Mauritania.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, have three goals from the competition that saw them knock out Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary round.