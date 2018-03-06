Bull wants permanent Wolverhampton Wanderers stay for Benik Afobe

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ legend Steve Bull has clamoured for the club to secure Benik Afobe on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old rejoined the Molineux Stadium outfit on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth during the January transfer window and has played five games for the club, all as a substitute.

And, although the forward has not found the net since he teamed up with the English Championship leaders, the club’s all-time goalscorer, when asked of his opinion on the player he would like to sign permanently in the summer, said that he would stick to Afobe ‘all day long’.

“Afobe has had a couple of weeks now where he’s come on for 20 minutes, here and there. He’s ready to go, his confidence will only get stronger the more he plays,” Bull told Express & Star.

“We haven’t brought him here to just sit on the bench. I would go with Benik Afobe all day long.”

Wolverhampton are six points clear of second-placed Cardiff City and will be looking to extend the lead when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Wednesday with the former Bolton Wanderers player expected to play a part in the outing.