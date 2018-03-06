Andre Ayew has urged Swansea City to build on Saturday's victory over West Ham United.

Andre Ayew urges Swansea City to build on West Ham United win

The forward made a huge contribution in the outing setting up three of the four goals to help Carlos Carvalhal’s men to a 4-1 win over his former club.

The victory ensured that the Liberty Stadium outfit moved to the 13th spot in the log after struggling at the beginning of the season.

And the 28-year-old, delighted with the victory, has charged the Swans to continue the momentum and aim to finish very high on the table before the end of the season.

“West Ham was a big victory and an important game for us," Ayew told club website.

“We lost in a bad way at Brighton and needed to bounce back. We needed to make up for it in front of our home fans.

“We showed character, courage and played good football.

“It was important we showed good energy and proved we have momentum at home. We now need to do the same away from home.

“We need to keep working hard because the league is still open and very tight.

“It is very tight and it is going to be like that for a long time. We just need to keep focused. We don’t give up and keep fighting. We will try to make it up the table.”

Ayew who joined the Swans during the January transfer window will be looking forward to his second start when they slug it out with Huddersfield Town on March 10.