Arsenal fan group wants coach Wenger out

Backing for Arsene Wenger from the Arsenal fanbase appears to be waning, with 88 per cent of a prominent supporters group voting for termination of his contract at the end of the English Premier League season.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust canvassed their 1000 members ahead of their annual general meeting on Monday night, with those who responded overwhelmingly calling for the Frenchman's 21-year tenure to come to a close.

The Gunners lost a fourth game in a row on Sunday in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton which leaves Wenger's side 13 points off the top four.

A large majority of travelling supporters at the AMEX Stadium chanted "we want Wenger out", with the club 33 points adrift of runaway leaders City and closer to the foot of the EPL table than the summit.

During the current run, Arsenal were outclassed by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, with their FA Cup defence ending earlier with defeat at Nottingham Forest in the third round.

The only remaining hope for silverware, and a Champions League return, is to win the Europa League. Arsenal's round-of-16 first-leg clash with AC Milan is on Thursday in the San Siro.

Ahead of that game, the Arsenal Supporters' Trust (AST) held its annual general meeting.

With eight losses in 13 games, most respondents to the members' survey were clear what they wanted.

"In a survey conducted online & at tonight's meeting 88 per cent of AST members vote for Arsenal ending Arsene Wenger's contract when position reviewed this summer (seven per cent for staying on and five per cent don't know yet)," a tweet from the AST Twitter account read.

Arsenal went through a similarly poor run at the same stage last season, losing seven in 12 before chief executive Ivan Gazidis said those results would be a "catalyst for change".

The 68-year-old Wenger's position was uncertain during that spell as his contract was due to expire but, despite Gazidis' words and a number of match-day protests and marches, he penned a new two-year deal after guiding Arsenal to a third FA Cup in four years.

Asked after a 3-0 EPL reverse last Thursday to Manchester City, Wenger said: "I'm always ready for a fight. I'm of course very disappointed but I've experienced these situations before. I've faced difficult situations in my life and it helps to deal with that."