Richer than Ronaldo? Conor McGregor trolls Real Madrid star with earnings claims

Conor McGregor has trolled Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming to have overtaken the Real Madrid superstar as the world’s top-earning sportsman.

In 2017, Forbes placed Ronaldo at the top of the charts in sporting circles, with the Portuguese icon having pulled in $93 million over the course of 12 months.

Ronaldo’s standing could, however, be under threat, with McGregor suggesting that he is set to stage a remarkable rise from 24th spot.

The UFC fighter made history in August 2017 when taking to the boxing ring to face Floyd Mayweather , with a cross-code superfight in Las Vegas smashing box office records.

That contest earned McGregor $30m as a disclosed paycheck, but it is believed that his total earnings from the fight landed him upwards of $100m.

The 29-year-old Irishman has suggested that was the case, with ‘The Notorious’ taking to social media to brag about how that payday and further endorsements on the back of it have carried him to the summit of world sport.

McGregor posted on Instagram: "Making deals and TAKING deals! Kings recognise Kings!

"I am also really interested to see this year’s Forbes highest paid athletes list.

"I have now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016.

"Floyd as a retired fighter that makes ZERO substantial revenue outside of them ropes is not on the list, and in the long game, is already dead.

"Mixed Martial Arts is a glorious game, Floyd. You are going to love it hahaha."

A second meeting between McGregor and Mayweather has been mooted – this time in a Mixed Martial Arts Octagon.

If a deal could be done, then both men would stand to considerably line their pockets once more.

For now, though, McGregor can bask in the wealth which has accompanied his meteoric rise to fame, with Ronaldo and a long list of other household names now apparently operating in his shadow.