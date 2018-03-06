Tusker custodian doubtful for weekend match against Thika United

Tusker FC goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng could miss the Brewers’ Saturday match against Thika United.

The veteran keeper was substituted after picking a left-thigh injury in Tusker’s 1-0 defeat to Ulinzi Stars away in Nakuru last weekend.

Ochieng will know the extent of his injury on Wednesday.

“Ochieng is fairing on well and the doctor's review will be out tomorrow (Wednesday),” Tusker said in a statement.

The Brewers regrouped on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's encounter against 15th placed Thika United who held Mathare United to a 1-1 draw.

Tusker are currently sitting on 13th place on the KPL log with five points from the same number of matches.