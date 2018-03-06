Free ride for Gor Mahia fans ahead of the big clash with Esperance

Three hundred lucky Gor Mahia fans will hike a free ride to and from Machakos for the Caf Champions League clash with Esperance of Tunisia.

Free ride for Gor Mahia fans ahead of the big clash with Eseperance

Gor Mahia will host the Tunis giants on Wednesday at Kenyatta Stadium for the opening fixture of the first round with memories of 2014 still fresh on the minds of many.

Gor Mahia were knocked out by their visitors on 8-2 aggregate; losing the opening leg 3-2 at home before succumbing to a 5-0 defeat away in the return leg.

But Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja threw his support behind 'Mashemeji' with a sponsorship of 10 buses to ferry fans to Machakos even as hopes remain high that the Kenyan champions will go past their opponents this time around.

Those wishing to use the buses should converge at the Jevanjee Gardens on Wednesday morning in a process to be coodinated by the club's Organizing Secretary, Judith Nyangi.

Gor Mahia will be without right-back Wellington Ochieng who suffered a knee injury in a KPL match against Bandari last weekend.

The game will kick off at 3.00 PM.