FKF settle on another foreign coach for the Harambee Stars job

Football Kenya Federation will unveil the new Harambee Stars coach in May.

FKF settle on another foreign coach for Harambee Stars job

The Federation is understood to have settled on another foreigner to replace Belgian Paul Put who resigned as Stars head of the technical bench in February.

Put quit just three months into his two-year contract after falling out with FKF after the federation failed to adopt most of his demands geared at improving the standards of the game.

The 61-year old tactician was unveiled as the new coach of Guinea National Team last week.

But FKF is understood to have struck a deal with Put’s replacement.

According to a source within the federation, the new man will be unveiled early in May even as the finer details of his originality and terms of the contract, remain a guarded secret.

“We have settled on a new Coach but he’s not Belgian,” said the source who asked not to be named.

Put won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup last December and the yet to be unveiled Stars’ boss will have a big hole to fill going into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Kenya will host Black Stars of Ghana in the qualifiers on September 7.