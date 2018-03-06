Last season’s Caf Confederation Cup finalists SuperSport United are set to begin their continental campaign on Tuesday evening as they travel to Angola in search of an early first leg advantage.

Petro de Luanda - SuperSport United Preview: Matsatsantsa begin African adventure

The clash will see Matsatsantsa lock horns with a side that they will be rather familiar with having previously locked horns in 2013, and the Tshwane-based outfit will hope to use that success as motivation to overcome Petro de Luanda again this time around.

But ever since reaching the competition’s final in the previous edition of the tournament, SuperSport have been on a downward spiral which eventually culminated in the resignation of coach Eric Tinkler last week.

This though, could be added incentive for the SuperSport players to prove themselves, and on what better stage than in front of the entire continent.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo and his squad selection ahead of the game.

Previously, SuperSport’s now former coach had suggested that they would be looking to utilise their fringe players, especially in the initial rounds as the strain of African football was too much to bear.

But with Tembo now at the helm, SuperSport have a coach that is quite familiar with the role of coaching in Africa, having taken over the team during the transition between Stuart Baxter and Tinkler, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will follow suit.

Despite the dilemma that SuperSport find themselves in, it is likely that Tembo will give some of his senior players a rest. This could mean that the younger players who were part of SuperSport’s success last season may need to step up to the plate.

The likes of Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena and perhaps club’s leading goalscorer Aubrey Modiba will be expected to take up the mantle as they look to leave Luanda with at least an away goal.

While SuperSport may fancy their chances, it certainly won’t be easy. Petro de Luanda are in impressive form in their domestic league as they currently occupy third spot on the table, and considering that they haven’t lost at home in 27 previous encounters, SuperSport may have their work cut out for them.

Nonetheless, the Angolan’s also have an added advantage as they have already found their groove on the continent.

In the preliminary round of qualification, they dispatched of Malawi’s Masters Security 5-0 at home, before playing out a goalless draw away.

However, while the form book favours the home side on Tuesday, SuperSport will still be keen to avoid an embarrassing first round exit.